Top ranked Cascade rolls #2 Regina 9-1

Harris Hoffman had it going on the mound. The Cascade junior gave up just one run and three hits as the top ranked Cougars remained perfect with a 9-1 win over number two Iowa City Regina.

The Regals gifted Cascade a few runs in the first inning, committing a pair of errors and misplaying two pop-ups that allowed the Cougars to score three runs in the top of the first. Regina scored their lone run in the bottom half of the inning. Ryan Schott knocked a deep RBI double off the wall in left, but Hoffman kept the Regals in check the rest of the way.

"Harris came out and competed," said Cascade head coach Roamn Hummel, "and that's what he's done all year for us. He's thrown against two really good teams. He beat (Cedar Rapids Washington), he beat these guys, and it just shows what competing out on the mound does."

Hoffman got more run support than he needed. Senior Brock Simon put the game away with a two-run double in the fourth inning to five the Cougars a 6-1 lead at the time, and he says the win gives Cascade a lot of confidence moving forward.

"It definitely gets you pumped up because you know you're coming out here against a great team, one of the best teams in your conference," said Simon, "It builds up the game even more, so it's just really good to come out here and compete against these guys."