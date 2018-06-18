Top ranked Cascade rolls #2 Regina 9-1

Waterloo skaters Jack Drury and Jared Moe moved one step closer to realizing their professional dreams. The Black Hawks pair got the call during the 2018 National Hockey League draft on Saturday.More >>
Waterloo skaters Jack Drury and Jared Moe moved one step closer to realizing their professional dreams. The Black Hawks pair got the call during the 2018 National Hockey League draft on Saturday.More >>
Zach Johnson tied for first at PGA TravelersMore >>
Zach Johnson tied for first at PGA TravelersMore >>
West Branch native Sean McCarty will play in the play in the 2018 PGA Championship this August. The former Iowa Hawkeye golfer qualified with a second place finish at the PGA Professionals Championship in Seaside, California, on Wednesday.More >>
West Branch native Sean McCarty will play in the play in the 2018 PGA Championship this August. The former Iowa Hawkeye golfer qualified with a second place finish at the PGA Professionals Championship in Seaside, California, on Wednesday.More >>
Iowa State will receive $7 million if Matt Campbell leaves for another job before February of 2019. That's according to the details of his contract which was obtained through an FOIA request by the Des Moines Register on Wednesday.More >>
Iowa State will receive $7 million if Matt Campbell leaves for another job before February of 2019. That's according to the details of his contract which was obtained through an FOIA request by the Des Moines Register on Wednesday.More >>
The Cedar Falls high school wrestling program has a new head coach and his name is familiar to area wrestling fans.
Wartburg College top wrestling assistant Chris Ortner has been hired to take over the program replacing Mike Kelly.More >>
The Cedar Falls high school wrestling program has a new head coach and his name is familiar to area wrestling fans.
Wartburg College top wrestling assistant Chris Ortner has been hired to take over the program replacing Mike Kelly.More >>