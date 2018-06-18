Lone Tree welcomes new Wellness Center to town

The town of Lone Tree is made up of only 1,400 people but $3.4 million went into the town's new Wellness Center.

A grand opening ceremony was held for the new facility on Monday.

Inside, it has a basketball court, weight and cardio areas plus a studio for workout classes.

The facility will also be used for JV and junior high sports but it's also for the entire community.

Lone Tree passed a $2.5 million bond a year and a half ago for the facility. They also received grants from Enhance Iowa and Riverside Casino. The city council chipped chipped in $250,000.

"I think for a community of 1,400 people, when people walk in here, all I've heard is "Wow, this is incredible." I think that blows everybody away that they need to take a look at small town Iowa. I think it's overlooked a lot of times but people in small town Iowa can do these types of projects," Ken Crawford, Lone Tree School District Superintendent, said.

Crawford said it was a true community effort for the center to come to life.

Following the grand opening, people were already signing up for a membership.

Crawford said this means people can stay in town rather than have to travel to Iowa City to workout.