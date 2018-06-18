RECALL ALERT: Del Monte vegetable trays may be tied to parasite outbreak

There's an active recall for vegetable trays produced by Del Monte and sold in Iowa.

The food distribution company is voluntarily recalling 6-ounce and 12-ounce vegetable trays containing broccoli, cauliflower, carrots and dill dip that were sold by Kwik Trip/Kwik Star in Iowa and four other Midwestern states. The other states included in the recall are Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Additionally, 28-ounce trays are also being recalled in Illinois and Indiana.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the vegetable trays may be tied to 78 cases of people falling ill from a parasite outbreak this month. the main symptom has been identified as diarrhea that lasts for more than three days.