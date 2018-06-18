USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships returns to Des Moines

There will be loads of talent competing on the blue oval with 45 Olympians from the 2016 Rio games and 8 current American record holders will be at Drake stadium this week. Des Moines hosted the USA Outdoor championships in 2010 and five years ago in 2013. And just like in 2013 when Des Moines native Lolo Jones and former UNI Panther Tyler Mulder both competed...Another local star will be showcased this week. Former Northern Iowa all-American sprinter Brandon Carnes will be in action...

Blake Bolton Drake Relays Director: "Friday night you really want to see the men's final the men's 100 meters local interest Brandon Carnes in his first year as a professional and its Saturday and Sunday both three hours of track and field action--two hours on the track you don't want to miss either of those days and three hours will be live on NBC."