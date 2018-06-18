USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships returns to Des Moines - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships returns to Des Moines

Posted: Updated:
Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

  • KWWL.com LinksMore>>

  • UNI Panthers

    Panthers

    Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.More >>
    Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.More >>

There will be loads of talent competing on the blue oval with 45 Olympians from the 2016 Rio games and 8 current American record holders will be at Drake stadium this week. Des Moines hosted the USA Outdoor championships in 2010 and five years ago in 2013. And just like in 2013 when Des Moines native Lolo Jones and former UNI Panther Tyler Mulder both competed...Another local star will be showcased this week. Former Northern Iowa all-American sprinter Brandon Carnes will be in action...

Blake Bolton Drake Relays Director: "Friday night you really want to see the men's final the men's 100 meters local interest Brandon Carnes in his first year as a professional and its Saturday and Sunday both three hours of track and field action--two hours on the track you don't want to miss either of those days and three hours will be live on NBC."

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Waterloo's Drury, Moe get the NHL call

    Waterloo's Drury, Moe get the NHL call

    Saturday, June 23 2018 11:00 PM EDT2018-06-24 03:00:57 GMT

    Waterloo skaters Jack Drury and Jared Moe moved one step closer to realizing their professional dreams. The Black Hawks pair got the call during the 2018 National Hockey League draft on Saturday.

    More >>

    Waterloo skaters Jack Drury and Jared Moe moved one step closer to realizing their professional dreams. The Black Hawks pair got the call during the 2018 National Hockey League draft on Saturday.

    More >>

  • Zach Johnson tied for first at PGA Travelers

    Zach Johnson tied for first at PGA Travelers

    Thursday, June 21 2018 10:43 PM EDT2018-06-22 02:43:29 GMT

    Zach Johnson tied for first at PGA Travelers

    More >>

    Zach Johnson tied for first at PGA Travelers

    More >>

  • Iowan McCarty qualifies for PGA Championship

    Iowan McCarty qualifies for PGA Championship

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 10:30 PM EDT2018-06-21 02:30:21 GMT

    West Branch native Sean McCarty will play in the play in the 2018 PGA Championship this August. The former Iowa Hawkeye golfer qualified with a second place finish at the PGA Professionals Championship in Seaside, California, on Wednesday.

    More >>

    West Branch native Sean McCarty will play in the play in the 2018 PGA Championship this August. The former Iowa Hawkeye golfer qualified with a second place finish at the PGA Professionals Championship in Seaside, California, on Wednesday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.