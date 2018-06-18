Tips to stay safe during fireworks season

Firework displays are exciting to watch during the summer months, but it is important to enjoy them safely.

If you are in an area where fireworks are allowed, experts encourage you and your family to follow a few simple guidelines.

"Make sure the area is clear around there. Make sure children have all kinds of supervision," Cedar Falls Fire Chief John Bostwick said. "Sparklers and those type of things are great for the kids, but they still do need adult supervision."

He said you should never drink alcohol while using fireworks and encourages you to wear safety glasses to protect your eyes. Point the fireworks away from your body, and if you have a pet, Bostwick said you can bring them to a quiet place, such as the basement where they are away from the loud noises.

When you're ready to dispose of your fireworks, put them in a bucket of water. Bostwick said you should make sure they are completely soaked before you throw them away.

If a firework does injure you, Bostwick said treat the injury like any other burn by cooling and covering it and seeking medical attention immediately.

The National Council on Fireworks Safety has some additional safety tips:

Obey the laws and regulations for the use of fireworks.

Know and read the safety labels on your fireworks before you light.

Wear safety glasses and ear protection when shooting fireworks.

Always have a hose and a bucket of water with you.

Light ONE firework at a time and move away quickly.

Only use fireworks outside and in a clear area, at least 20 feet away from vehicles and buildings.

If the firework does not fire, do not relight. Soak it in water after waiting 20 minutes.

Do not experiment with homemade fireworks. Do not alter fireworks.

Do not carry fireworks in your pockets or clothing and do not shoot fireworks toward anyone else.

Pets and fireworks: