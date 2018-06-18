UPDATE: Man, dog injured in Linn County crash involving motorcycle

UPDATE: The Linn County Sheriff's Office says a man and his dog were hurt when their motorcycle was rear-ended during a crash in Marion.

Authorities say an SUV driven by Jennifer Burlage, of Delhi, failed to stop for a red light while traveling northbound along Highway 13 at the intersection with Highway 100 around 5:55 p.m.

According to officers, Mark Koehn, who is from Elkader, was stopped for the light. Burlage's SUV ran into the back of Koehn's motorcycle, and both Koehn and a dog riding in the sidecar were hurt in the collision. Officers say Koehn was taken to a nearby hospital in an ambulance, but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. Officers say the dog was taken to the Eastern Iowa Veterinary Specialty Center for treatment.

Burlage was not hurt, and was cited by authorities at the scene for Failure to Stop in Assured Clear Distance.

The Linn County Sheriff's Office was joined at the scene by the Linn County Sheriff’s Rescue, Marion Police Department, Marion Fire Department and Area Ambulance.

Original Story:

