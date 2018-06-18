Carlee Glenn - Account Manager, Cedar Rapids

Carlee Glenn is originally from Oelwein, IA, where she was known as a busy bee being involved in many activities. She graduated Oelwein High School in 2015 and started her college career at Hawkeye Community College. One year later, she transferred to the University of Northern Iowa.

While at UNI, she was very active in dance and the theatre department. She was a Full Member and Fundraising Committee Head for Orchesis Dance Company, participated in five TheatreUNI productions, and was involved in one School of Music’s UNIOpera production. She graduated in May of 2018 with a degree in Theatre: Performance. She’s looking forward to using her Theatre background in creative ways as an AE.

In Carlee’s free time she loves hanging out with family/friends, dancing and choreographing, enjoying outdoor activities, and playing bags (cornhole).

She is excited for this new adventure with KWWL and is happy to be in an environment full of teamwork and positivity.

Contact Carly:

cglenn@kwwl.com