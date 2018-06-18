KWWL employee remembered during Friday's Relay for Life

Relay for Life of Black Hawk County was a great success Friday, despite the hot, humid weather. Nothing can keep those affected by cancer away from such an important fundraiser for the American Cancer Society.

The annual event kicked off at 2 p.m. Friday, June 15, at Hawkeye Community College. According to the Relay for Life of Black Hawk County website, the event raised over $150,000.

KWWL held the family of our friend, Sherry Schumacher, closely in our thoughts that day, and we spoke about Sherry on KWWL News at 10. Sherry worked as a traffic controller at KWWL, and she passed away on April 11 from metastatic breast cancer. Her family and friends established a Relay for Life team in Sherry's memory. In fact, Team Sherry was named "Rookie Team of the Year" for their fundraising efforts.

Sherry leaves behind her husband, Mark, and a wonderful, bright 6-year-old daughter named Rachel. Rachel spent time at KWWL recently, trying her hand as a meteorologist and news anchor and getting to know the news team. The staff is happy to be involved in Rachel's life and were very impressed with what a strong reader Rachel is. She says she loves to read books.

Donations are still being accepted for Relay for Life 2018. They can be made online, or dropped off at any Community Bank & Trust location.