Camp temporarily closes due to virus outbreak

Counselors at Camp Courageous of Iowa are scrubbing all surfaces after several campers and staff got sick from a virus outbreak late last week.

"We're wiping them down with a bleach solution and we're leaving it there so that it can fully clean and kill all the viruses," said Sarah Firschmeyer, camp counselor.

The nursing staff said 12 campers and 14 counselors have become ill. They're not exactly sure what it is.

"We can only guess what it is, and so we're covering for Norovirus, which would cover for other things as well," said Amanda Brennemen, Assistant Nursing Director. "We don't think it's E. Coli, cryptosporidium based on people's symptoms."

People have been showing symptoms of nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.

The illness didn't last very long for Firschmeyer. "Not a lot of fun, but got a lot of sleep, drinked a lot of fluids and it was a 24-hour ordeal for me,"

The mystery virus caused the camp to shut down for the week, affecting its 'Just For You' camp. "Campers who were coming on Sunday were at an increased risk for becoming ill because of their needs. They are campers who have one-to-one special needs, so they have either behavior disorders or seizure disorders, diabetes," Nurse Brenneman added.

The cancelled camp is likely a disappointment for the kids. "I know I'm bummed, and I'm willing to bet a lot of the kids are as well," Firschmeyer said.

Leaders won't know what kind of virus affected the campers and staff until results are back from testing.

We're told they're working with the Jones and Linn County Departments of Public Health.