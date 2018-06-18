Chris Beaty - Account Manager

Chris Beaty has lived in the Cedar Valley for the past 11 years. Originally from Reno, NV, Chris graduated from the University of Nevada with a business degree with an emphasis in Finance. Previous small business owner, Chris enjoys consulting with businesses to drive results. Chris is a father of Shawn Beaty and enjoys playing golf, travelling with, and cheering him on in sports and life.

Chris is active in the community helping out with his sons teams as well as being the Board President for the Cedar Valley Arboretum and Botanic Gardens. As the President of the Board since 2016, he has had the unique opportunity for planning, budgeting, reporting, and growing that Non-Profit.

“Business in all facets is an interesting and fun challenge. Figuring out the niche and profit potential for the business is my focus and specialty. I look forward to making a significant impact here at KWWL, with my clients, and the community.”

Contact Chris:

cbeaty@kwwl.com

319-297-1245