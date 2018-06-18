Waterloo Municipal Band's concert series continues Thursday

Every Thursday evening in June and July, music fills the air downtown Waterloo, all thanks to the Waterloo Municipal Band.

The band kicked off their season June 7, featuring vocalist Nola Shepherd and honoring WWII veterans and all veterans. Their June 14 concert featured the Metropolitan Chorale and vocalist Dr. Mitra Sadeghpour. This Thursday's concert will feature vocalist Celeste Bembry. The rest of the schedule for 2018 is:

June 28 - Featuring vocalists Stephanie Althof and Clark Durkof

July 5 - Patriotic Concert featuring vocalist Lucinda Lear

July 12 - Featuring vocalist Kristin Tieg Torres

July 19 - Featuring KWWL's Abby Turpin (vocalist) and the Iowa Trombones

July 26 - Season Finale

The Waterloo Municipal Band is comprised of professional and non-professional musicians from all around the Cedar Valley. Auditions are held in May each year and rehearsals are held Wednesday evenings before the concert the next day.

Concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. at the RiverLoop Amphitheatre. In case of rain, concerts are held at the Waterloo Center for the Arts. All concerts are free.

Visit the band's website here.