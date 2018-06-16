Name released after man drowns trying to save niece - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Name released after man drowns trying to save niece

Posted: Updated:
PELLA (AP) -

Authorities say a Minnesota man has drowned trying to save his 7-year-old niece at Lake Red Rock at the Des Moines River in central Iowa.

Des Moines television station KCCI reports that the incident happened around 3 p.m. Friday.

Authorities say the girl had been playing on the water's edge and ventured into deeper water. Her uncle, 42-year-old Cha Charles Lee, of St. Paul, tried to help the girl, but also went under the water.

Officials say a boater pulled the girl to safety and was able to resuscitate her. She was taken to Blank Children's Hospital in Des Moines in stable condition.

A Pleasantville dive team found Lee's body about 20 yards away after a two-hour search.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.