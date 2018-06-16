Iowa man charged in killing convicted in separate case - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

CORYDON, Iowa (AP) -- A man accused of killing a deer hunter in south-central Iowa has been found guilty of misdemeanor charges in a separate burglary case.
   27-year-old Ethan Davis was acquitted of first-degree burglary Friday, but found guilty of misdemeanor counts of assault causing bodily injury and child endangerment.
   Police said Davis was armed when he burst into a Seymour home on Nov. 24 where his ex-fiance and her boyfriend were. Police say he pistol-whipped the boyfriend and fired a shot into the ceiling before trying to leave with his 1-year-old son. Davis maintained he was worried about his son's safety.
   Police say later that day, Davis shot and killed 31-year-old Curtis Ross, of Cedar Falls, whose body was found Dec. 2 in a remote area of Appanoose County. An autopsy report says Ross suffered several stabbing and gunshot wounds.
   Davis is set to stand trial later this year for first-degree murder in that case.

