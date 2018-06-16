Disaster proclamation issued for 2 Iowa counties

The weekend heat index, in the afternoon, will be 95-105. Use caution in this extreme heat.More >>
All of this week, Iowa communities have looked back ten years after the 2008 floods hit city by city. On June 15, ten years ago, the flood struck Johnson County, putting Coralville and Iowa City underwater.More >>
This is a story that focuses on what Iowa nice is all about.More >>
Gov. Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation in two Iowa counties suffering recent severe weather and flooding.More >>
Authorities say a Minnesota man has drowned trying to save his 7-year-old niece at Lake Red Rock at the Des Moines River in central Iowa.More >>
