17 Dead After Incident at Venezuela Nightclub: Government

Venezuela's government says 17 people were killed Saturday after an incident at the nightclub "Los Cotorros."

Interior Minister Nestor Reverol said eight minors were among those killed. Another five people were injured.

He said a tear gas device exploded after a fight broke out during a graduation celebration and triggered a stampede.

He also said seven people were arrested, including the owner of the club and the person who is believed to have launched the explosive device.