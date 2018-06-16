Asbury home destroyed in overnight fire - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Asbury home destroyed in overnight fire

Written by Lauren Moss, Multimedia Journalist
A home is destroyed after an overnight fire.

Asbury Community Fire Department crews responded to 14011 Sagewood Drive for a report of a fire around 1:20 a.m.

An 18-year-old was the only person home at the time when the smoke detectors started going off.

Reports say the teen saw a fire by the furnace area, evacuated and called for help.

Multiple fire departments were on scene for more than four hours.

No one was injured but the home is considered a total loss.

