Asbury home destroyed in overnight fire

A home is destroyed after an overnight fire.

Asbury Community Fire Department crews responded to 14011 Sagewood Drive for a report of a fire around 1:20 a.m.

An 18-year-old was the only person home at the time when the smoke detectors started going off.

Reports say the teen saw a fire by the furnace area, evacuated and called for help.

Multiple fire departments were on scene for more than four hours.

No one was injured but the home is considered a total loss.