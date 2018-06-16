Health insurer Medica to remain statewide in 2019

Health insurance company Medica says it will offer insurance plans statewide in Iowa again next year through the Affordable Care Act exchange.

The Minnesota-based company also says it will expand insurance offering for many Iowans.

Geoff Bartsch, the company's general manager of family and individual business, says the company is excited to stay in the market and to expand product choices.

Medica was the only statewide carrier in Iowa last year. Bartsch says this year the company will offer more choices and more network options in some areas of the state.

Wellmark Blue Cross & Blue Shield has said it also plans to return to the Iowa individual market in 2019.

Friday is the deadline for companies planning to offer ACA policies next year to file plans.

