Democratic Governor candidate Fred Hubbell announces running mate

Democratic Governor candidate Fred Hubbell announces State Senator Rita Hart as his running mate in the upcoming election.

Hart is from Wheatland, Iowa. She works with her husband on his family's farm.

She is also a former teacher. She taught in the Calamus-Wheatland and Bennett Community School Districts for over two decades.

Hart has sponsored many pieces of legislation to make sure Iowa's farm families get the support they need.

"I am honored to join Fred and fight tooth and nail alongside him to get Iowa growing the right way," Hart said.

Hubbell says he is proud to have someone like Hart as his running mate.