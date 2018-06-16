TRACKING: Hot & humid Father's Day; Chance of storms Sunday nigh - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

TRACKING: Hot & humid Father's Day; Chance of storms Sunday night

Written by Kyle Kiel, KWWL Storm Track 7 Meteorologist
A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for all of eastern Iowa through Sunday.

Another warm and humid night is ahead, with temperatures dropping into the 70s.  A few clouds early, otherwise it will be mostly clear with a south wind 5-10 mph.

Father's Day will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs back in the lower to middle 80s.  Southwest wind 10-15 mph will only provide a little relief.  Heat Index values will be 95 to 105.  

A front moves in later Sunday night, providing the chance for showers and thunderstorms across eastern Iowa.  

That front lingers in the area Monday, keeping the chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast.  A few storms may be severe, so we will continue to watch that potential.  Temperatures cool down a bit by Tuesday.

