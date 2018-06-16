TRACKING: Hot & humid Father's Day; Chance of storms Sunday night

Wondering what the weather will be like? Zoom into street level and see what it will look like as it passes over, including cloud cover or potential storms.

Track storms right down to your street with KWWL.com's interactive radar and storm tracking tools.

Want weather at your fingertips? On the go? Wherever you are? Get the free StormTRACK 7 app on your phone or tablet -- now with all new features!

Want weather at your fingertips? On the go? Wherever you are? Get the free StormTRACK 7 app on your phone or tablet -- now with all new features!

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for all of eastern Iowa through Sunday.

Another warm and humid night is ahead, with temperatures dropping into the 70s. A few clouds early, otherwise it will be mostly clear with a south wind 5-10 mph.

Father's Day will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs back in the lower to middle 80s. Southwest wind 10-15 mph will only provide a little relief. Heat Index values will be 95 to 105.

A front moves in later Sunday night, providing the chance for showers and thunderstorms across eastern Iowa.

That front lingers in the area Monday, keeping the chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. A few storms may be severe, so we will continue to watch that potential. Temperatures cool down a bit by Tuesday.

River forecast information

Schnack's Blog

Download the FREE Storm Track 7 Weather App

StormTrack7 iNTERACTIVE

How to get school, business and/or organization closings alerts on your KWWL NEWS app

Closings and Cancellations