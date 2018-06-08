TRACKING: Several rounds of storms through the weekend

The front is still draped over us and will move a bit with each round of storms that tracks through. That, along with all the outflow boundaries put out by the previous storms, creates a headache in trying to pin down where and when the next batch will fire up. This morning's rounds keep going over the same few counties in the north. This could lead to potential flash flooding with repeated heavy rainfall. The next round could pop up later this morning to the south of the current batch.. or it may hold off until this evening. It will be humid.. we do know that much. Temperatures, however, will depend on if we have storms off and on all day (lower temps closer to upper 70s to 80), or have a long break with some sunshine (mid to upper 80s).

This pattern sticks around through Monday. Humid with several chances of showers and storms. Each round will have locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Some could have some hail. A cold front finally tracks through late Monday night/Tuesday morning and brings a break from the high humidity and the repeated hit and miss storms.

Schnack's Blog

