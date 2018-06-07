Washington Capitals capture first Stanley Cup with 4-3 win in Ga - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Washington Capitals capture first Stanley Cup with 4-3 win in Game 5

Posted: Updated:

By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- The Washington Capitals have won their first Stanley Cup.

Alex Ovechkin scored midway through the game and Lars Eller had a go-ahead goal with 6:37 left in the third period, lifting the Capitals to a 4-3 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 on Thursday night.

The expansion Golden Knights closed their record-breaking season with their first four-game losing streak.

The Capitals went into the third trailing 3-2 and went ahead after Devante Smith-Pelly and Eller scored 2:31 apart midway through the pivotal period.

Braden Holtby, who made a spectacular stick save to help win Game 2, made enough saves to seal the win while the clock appeared to malfunction after Vegas pulled Marc-Andre Fleury to add an extra skater with more than a minute remaining.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.