Summer food service for children announced; see full list of locations

When schools close for the summer, numerous children in northeast Iowa need to have the security of knowing they won't go hungry. During the school year, the kids rely on free or reduced-price school breakfast and lunch. The loss of those two meals each day can present a challenge to families in our community.

“The summer months are not easy for many of our northeast Iowa neighbors who have children,” said Barbara Prather, Executive Director of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. “When school ends, so does access to school meals that families and children rely on.”

So, the food bank is doing what they do best - helping. They're setting up 15 locations to provide summer breakfast meals for children, all thank you funding from Century Link, as well as many other donors.

Meals will be available at the following feeding sites:

- Boys and Girls Club, 515 Lime St., Waterloo. – August 6th- August 10th, 9am-10am & 11:30am-12:30pm

- Evansdale Boys and Girls Club, 3574 Lafayette St., Evansdale- August 6th – August 10th, 9am-10am & 11:30am-12:30pm

- Sacred Heart Church, 627 W 4th St, Waterloo – August 6th –August 10th, 9am-10am & 11:30am-12:30pm

- Kittrell Elementary, 1304 Oregon St, Waterloo – June 11th – June 15th and August 6th – August 10th, 8am-9am & 11:30-12:30pm

- Poyner Elementary, 1138 Central Ave, Evansdale- June 11th –June 15th and August 6th -10th, 11:30-12:30pm, 4:10-4:30pm

- YMCA, 669 S Hackett Rd, Waterloo- June 11th –June 15th and August 6th -10th, 8am-9am & 11:30pm-12pm

- Cedar Knoll Mobile Home Park, 5535 Dysart Rd, Waterloo – June 11th – August 22nd, 11:30-12pm

- Salvation Army, 89 Franklin St, Waterloo, IA – June 11th – August 22nd, 10-10:30am, 12:00-1pm

- First Presbyterian Church, 505 Franklin St. Waterloo – June 11th – June 29th, 8am-9am & 12pm-12:30pm

- Northeast Iowa Food Bank, 1605 Lafayette St, Waterloo, June 4th – August 20th, Monday 4-5pm, Thursday 3-4pm

- Hawkeye Community College, 1501 East Orange Road, Waterloo – June 18th – June 29th and July 9th - July 20th, 8am-9am & 12-1pm

- UNI CUE, 800 Sycamore St. Waterloo, June 11th – June 15th, 8am-9am & 12pm-1pm

- Country Terrace Mobile Home Park, 700 W. Ridgeway, Cedar Falls, Wednesdays from June 6th – August 1st, 2:05pm-2:35pm

- YWCA, 425 Lafayette St, Waterloo – June 11th – June 15th and August 6th – August 10th, 8am-9am & 12pm-1pm

- Waverly Shell Rock Elementary, 809 4th St. SE, Waverly, June 11th – August 10th, 12:15-1:15pm

You can also learn more about the feeding sites here.