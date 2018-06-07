New Waterloo East principal comes from out of state

The Waterloo Community School District has gone out of state to find its new principal for Waterloo East High School.

Chicago area native, Joe Parker, will become the new East High principal with the 2018-19 school year. The District made the announcement in this press release:

WATERLOO–Pending board approval, Joe Parker has been announced as the new principal to lead East High School beginning with the 2018-19 school year. Parker, a native of the Chicago area, is currently a vice principal at Somerset Prep Jacksonville in Jacksonville, Florida. Prior, he was a vice principal at Somerset Prep North Lauderdale in North Lauderdale, Florida, a dean at Somerset Academy Central in Miramar, Florida and a high school principal for the New York City Department of Education in New York, New York.

“I am extremely excited as I begin a new chapter in my career as principal of Waterloo East High School. I am looking forward to getting to know the students, staff, parents, and community members that make up one of the district’s great schools. I have been an educator for over 25 years and I have learned that the best way to impact the lives of children is by working together. I am anxious to begin my role with the Waterloo East family so that together we can positively shape lives,” said Parker.

“We are thrilled to have Mr. Parker join our administrative staff. He comes to us with excellent experience as a high school teacher and administrator. The recruitment and selection process included interviews with administrators and East staff members, as well as parents. It was very clear that Mr. Parker will be able to lead East High forward, and we are so happy to bring him on our team,” said Dr. Jane Lindaman, Waterloo Schools superintendent.

Parker replaces Marla Padget who has held the position for the past six years. She moves to head Student Services for the upcoming school year due to Cora Turner’s retirement from that role.