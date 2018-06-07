UPDATE: Man dead in Linn County crash identified

UPDATE: The man who died in a collision near Mount Vernon Thursday afternoon has been identified.

John Stevan Kerr, 70, of Lisbon died in the crash.

Another driver, Curtis Rawson of Mt. Vernon, was airlifted to Iowa City with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

------

A collision involving two pickup trucks and a car has killed one driver and forced another to be airlifted to an eastern Iowa hospital, while shutting down an area highway for several hours.

The Linn County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened along Highway 30, west of 10th Avenue near Mt. Vernon around 4:41 p.m. on Thursday. Officers say a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east when it crossed the centerline and hit a Pontiac Grand Prix and a Ford F-150. The driver of the Pontiac was pronounced dead at the scene. That person's name is not being made public at this time, as family members are notified.

Officers say the 49-year-old Curtis Rawson, of Mt. Vernon, was behind the wheel of the Silverado, and was flown to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City following the crash with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries at this time. Two people from Mechanicsville were in the F-150, but officers say neither were injured.

Highway 30 had to remain closed for about three hours between Willow Creek Road and 10th Avenue after the collision, according to officers. Linn County Sheriff's officers worked alongside crews from the Mt. Vernon Police Department, Mt. Vernon Fire Department, Mt. Vernon Ambulance, Lisbon Police Department, Lisbon Fire Department, Air Care Air Ambulance, Iowa Department of Transportation, Iowa State Patrol, Marion Police Department and Linn County Rescue at the scene.