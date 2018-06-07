OPERATION QUICKFIND: Police search for teen missing since Tuesda - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

OPERATION QUICKFIND: Police search for teen missing since Tuesday

Written by Zach Garcia, Producer
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

The Cedar Rapids Police Department has issued an Operation Quickfind Thursday, as officers try to find a missing 17-year-old.

Tristan Ennis was last seen in the 1600 block of 7th Avenue Southeast on Tuesday morning. His family says he's about 5'11'' and 170 pounds, and was wearing a red shirt with jeans and gray tennis shoes when he went missing. They also say he has ADHD and Asperger syndrome.

If you have any information on Ennis, please contact Cedar Rapids Police.

