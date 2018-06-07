Benefit ride for EMT killed in crash to be held this weekend

The friends of an emergency responder who tragically died on duty are holding a benefit to help support his family.

Steve Werner, 34, an EMT from Dubuque, died in an ambulance crash on the Julien Dubuque Bridge in April.

He left behind a wife, and four young children.

His closest friends are holding a motorcycle memorial ride on Saturday, June 9 to benefit his family. They're hoping to raise a lot of money.

"With Steve in the military and working at Paramount, it was probably a good income coming into the house, and with all that stopped. I know she had to take some time off of work to help the kids during this situation, so I'm sure there is some struggle there," said Chad Tatar who is organizing the event.

It begins at Massey Marina in Dubuque. Registration is at 8 a.m.

The ride will make stops in Clinton, and then cross over the river for stops in Savanna and Galena Illinois, before heading back to Dubuque.

For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/979344532227746/?active_tab=discussion