Unbeaten Waverly-Shell Rock advances to 2A Girls Soccer State Semifinals

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
- Undefeated and second ranked Waverly-Shell Rock - taking on West Burlington-Notre Dame -

First half - the Go-Hawks' Sarah Campbell looks like she's got a goal - freshman Kenzie Roling is there to tap in- the rebound Go-Hawks led 1, nothing at intermission

Second half - tied at one - its the Go-Hawks' Julia Reed from just outside the box - sneaks it inside the post -Waverly-Shell Rock 2-1

Go Hawks with some insurance - Roling gets her second goal of the game. Waverly-Shell Rock is in the Semifinals 4-1.

