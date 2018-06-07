Girls State Soccer: IC Regina advances to Semifinals 2-1 in OT - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Girls State Soccer: IC Regina advances to Semifinals 2-1 in OT

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Iowa City Regina and Nevada were tied in the second half -

Regals with multiple chances to end this game in regulation - but none found the back of the net - so on to overtime -

In the o-t - that's Lauren Gaarde - and that's the ballgame - golden goal sends Iowa City Regina to the semis with a 2, 1 overtime win --

