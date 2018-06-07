1A Girls State Soccer: Center Point-Urbana beats Columbus 2-1 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

1A Girls State Soccer: Center Point-Urbana beats Columbus 2-1

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Columbus and Center Point-Urbana played scoreless through much of the first half -

That changes here - Adrianna Katcher from deep in the corner - floats it perfectly in to the upper right corner - Center Point-Urbana held a 1, oh lead at half -

Sailors get it back on the corner kick - senior Olivia Fain with a beautiful header - ties it up early in the second half -

But it didn't last - Allison Wooldridge gets the game winner 2-1 CP-U.

