Injuries force Kernels to make changes

Cedar Rapids, IA – The Cedar Rapids Kernels and Minnesota Twins announce that RHP Blayne Enlow has been placed on the 7-day DL, retroactive to June 6, with a left ankle sprain, and RHP Nick Brown was activated from the DL and released from the roster. Brian Maloney, Twins Senior Manager of Minor League Operations, announced the move.

Enlow has made eight starts for the Kernels this season, posting an 0-2 record and 4.46 ERA. In 34.1 IP, he allowed 44 hits and 20 runs (17 earned) with 15 walks and 25 strikeouts. He was selected by the Twins in the third round of the 2017 First Year Player Draft out of St. Amant (LA) HS.

Brown had been on the DL since May 28th. He had made nine appearances for the Kernels (two starts) posting a 1-2 record and 8.42 ERA with one save. In 25.2 IP, he allowed 34 hits and 25 runs (24 earned) with 10 walks and 23 strikeouts.

A move was not announced by the Twins to fill the open roster spot. With today’s transactions, the Kernels roster is at 24 active players, one below the MWL maximum of 25, with four players currently on the DL.

The Kernels wrap up their series with Beloit tonight at 6:35 PM with the gates opening at 5:30 PM. They are on the road, June 8-14 with games at Wisconsin and Kane County before returning to Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Friday, June 15th.

Chris Kleinhans-Schulz and Morgan Hawk bring you all of the play-by-play on the radio home of Kernels baseball, 1450 KMRY AM and 93.1 KMRY FM. Fans may listen on-line at www.kmryradio.com, or www.kernels.com. Fans may also stream all 70 Kernels home game and selected road games via a MiLB.TV subscription. Visit www.milb.com for MiLB.TV subscription information.

Tickets may be purchased on-line at www.kernels.com, or by calling the Kernels Ticket Office at 896-7560. Ticket office hours are 10 AM to 5 PM, Monday through Friday, and 10 am to 2 pm on Saturday.