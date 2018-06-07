KWWL Initiative: Abby Turpin's "Waiting for my Mentor" for Big Brothers Big Sisters

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Iowa needs you! 90 youth in a 6 county area (Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Butler, Fayette and Floyd) are ready to be matched with mentors.

June’s Waiting Little is an 8-year-old boy in the Waterloo/Cedar Falls area who has been waiting more than a year for a Big Brother. This little guy is funny, animated and sweet-natured. He's definitely a “people person!”

He likes to play basketball and soccer, ride his bike and play at the park, and he enjoys singing and dancing. He is a total package!

A Big Brother could enjoy sports and music with this Little Brother, and maybe take him to a swimming pool since he has never been to one.

A Big Brother could also encourage Little Brother’s interests in becoming a police officer or doctor when he grows up, and his goals to learn American Sign Language and other languages.

The family would prefer an African American Big Brother for our Waiting Little, someone who will enjoy Little’s fun personality, and help him build strong life skills.

Would you like to be his mentor? Please contact BBBSNEIA here and mention this story. Or contact me via email at aturpin@kwwl.com or on my Facebook page.

And you can learn more about the "Waiting for my Mentor" initiative here.