Crayola launches makeup line

Crayons aren't just for coloring inside the lines anymore, now you can use crayola products in your makeup routine. 

The crayon maker has launched a makeup line called Crayola Beauty. The collection features over 50 products including face "crayons," eyeshadows, mascaras and more.

Some products even mimic big, colorful crayons like the ones that we're used to seeing in a box. You can choose from 95 shades -- from Peachy Pink to Mango Tango -- and the line is all vegan. 

Crayola beauty is sold exclusively through the ASOS website. 

