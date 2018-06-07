Carbon monoxide detectors required in homes, rental units starting July

Beginning July 1, 2018, the installation of carbon monoxide (CO) detectors in every home and rental unit will be required by law.

The law, signed by Governor Brandstad on April 14, 2015, stipulates that CO detectors be placed in existing homes and apartment buildings, and added to any new construction projects.

CO is an odorless, colorless, and tasteless gas that is harmful when breathed because it displaces oxygen in the blood and deprives the heart, brain, and other vital organs of oxygen. CO poisoning can cause serious tissue damage, loss of consciousness, or suffocation in minutes without any warning.

The law defines fuel as "coal, kerosene, oil, fuel gas, or other petroleum products or hydrocarbon products such as wood that emit CO as a by-product or combustion." Fuel gases include natural gas and propane.

Single-family dwellings, single-family rental units, and multiple-unit residential buildings that are under construction or are authorized to start construction on or after July 1, 2018, must have the detector wired into the home. Existing single-family dwells, single-family rental units, and multiple-unit residential buildings can use battery only or plug-in with battery backup.

The CO detector must be placed in the immediate vicinity of every room used for sleeping purposes (and every sleeping unit), each bedroom where a fuel-burning heater or furnace, fuel-burning appliance, or fireplace is located within the bedroom or its attached bathroom, and in the immediate vicinity of each sleeping unit where the unit is not served by a fuel fire device and is not served by a forced-air furnace.