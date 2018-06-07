Iowa couple killed in Illinois crash

An Iowa couple were killed in an crash while driving through Illinois.

The accident was reported in the late afternoon on June 6, when an elderly female and male were traveling west bound on IL 94 in a grey 2015 Nissan Altima. The driver stopped at the intersection of IL135 before proceeding through the intersection. Another driver in a red Ford Taurus struck the Altima on the driver's side.

The driver of the Altima, a female, was pronounced dead at the scene by Warren County Coroner Al McQuire.

The front seat passenger in the Altima was identified as 86-year-old Thoburn Thompson of Cedar Falls. Thompson was taken to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased in the trauma room at 6:14pm.

The driver of the car was later identified as Thompson’s spouse Miriam whose age is not available at this time.

The driver of the Ford Taurus and his condition is not available at this time.

An autopsy for both Thompson and his spouse is scheduled for today.