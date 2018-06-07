Evansdale family escapes fire with only the clothes on their backs

The Evansdale Fire Department posted to Facebook, letting people know how they can help the family who lost their home to a fire earlier this week.

Big E Booster Club says the family, "got out with only the clothes on their backs."

They say if you would like to donate to the family, you can drop off clothes/items at Poyner or at the Evansdale Fire Station. You can also message Big E on Facebook.

For a list of what the family needs, click here.

Previous Story:

************************************

Evansdale firefighters confirm a house was destroyed in an early morning fire.

They say the fire started around 12:45 a.m. at 137 Marion Street.

The family that lives in the house did get out safely. One firefighter was injured while battling the fire. He rolled an ankle, but he will be OK.

Firefighters confirm the house was destroyed. They say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

On Facebook, the fire department posted, "Please keep the family in your prayers from this fire. House and contents are lost."