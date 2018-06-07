Dog accidentally turns on stove, starts fire - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Dog accidentally turns on stove, starts fire

ALPHA, N.J. (AP) -- New Jersey authorities say a dog started a fire when it accidentally turned on an electric stove.

The German Shepherd and another dog were home alone at the house in Alpha, New Jersey. The fire broke out late Wednesday morning.

Officials believe the German Shepherd was looking for food and got up on its hind legs.

The dog apparently hit a knob, turning on the stove's rear burner. The dog then pushed nearby flammable items onto the stove.

A ceiling fan that was running on low then lifted some of the burning items onto a nearby foam dog bed, which ignited and filled the home's bottom floor with smoke.

A firefighter was able to extinguish the fire and police got a rear door open, allowing the dogs to safely escape.

