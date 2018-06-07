Cedar Rapids boy gets sweet birthday surprise - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Cedar Rapids boy gets sweet birthday surprise

Posted: Updated:
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -
A Cedar Rapids boy got a very special surprise from the city's public works department on his birthday!
The City of Cedar Rapids Facebook page posted photos of 4-year-old Titus and his favorite vehicle the street sweeper.
Titus donned an official vest, and got to meet some of the public works crew!
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.