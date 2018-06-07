Reese Witherspoon confirms 'Legally Blonde 3' - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Reese Witherspoon confirms 'Legally Blonde 3'

Posted: Updated:
(AP) -
Reese Witherspoon confirms there will be a "Legally Blonde 3."
   The actress on Thursday posted a video on Instagram of her floating in a pool wearing a pink bikini. The caption read: "It's true...(hash) LegallyBlonde3."
   Witherspoon starred as Elle Woods in the 2001 comedy, in which the fashion merchandising student enrolls in Harvard Law School to try to win back her ex-boyfriend.
   The movie led to the 2003 sequel "Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde."
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.