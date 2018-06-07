North Liberty considering dog park

The North Liberty City Council is set to consider the next step towards a dog park for North Liberty: purchasing land.

North Liberty’s parks plan has included the goal of a dog park, and city staff has been looking for the right piece of available land. Meanwhile, local non-profit Johnson County Dog PAC has donated $50,000 towards facilities and is committed to additional fundraising to help outfit the park. Residents can join the effort by visiting northlibertydogpark.com to make a tax-deductible donation.

The proposed purchase of about 11.5 acres is located on North Liberty’s east side, at the curve where Penn Street meets North Liberty Road. Initial plans include more than 7 acres of fenced-in space for dogs to play, plus parking, benches and shelter. Initial estimates to build the park are about $750,000. The City Council will consider the purchase at its meeting on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.

If the city council approves the purchase, additional planning can commence, including a timeline for park development.