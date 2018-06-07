Traffic slowed, hogs corralled on I-35

Traffic is moving slowly near the I-35 and I-80 interchange in Des Moines.

They say the right lane of traffic is blocked in the eastbound lane, due to a crash.

Traffic cameras in the area show several hogs corralled in the median. There are temporary fences up.

According to the Des Moines Register , a semi carrying hogs overturned on the mix-master.

According to the DOT, drivers are experiencing a four minute delay.