Traffic slowed, hogs corralled on I-35

DES MOINES (KWWL) -
Traffic is moving slowly near the I-35 and I-80 interchange in Des Moines.
They say the right lane of traffic is blocked in the eastbound lane, due to a crash. 
Traffic cameras in the area show several hogs corralled in the median. There are temporary fences up.
According to the Des Moines Register, a semi carrying hogs overturned on the mix-master. 
According to the DOT, drivers are experiencing a four minute delay. 
