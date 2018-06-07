New Hartford man charged after endangered rattlesnake found in h - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

New Hartford man charged after endangered rattlesnake found in his home

Written by Amanda Gilbert, Multimedia Journalist
NEW HARTFORD (KWWL) -

A press release confirms a New Hartford man has been charged after an endangered rattlesnake was found inside his home. 

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officers executed a search warrant at 309 Packwaukee Street around 5:50 Wednesday night. Iowa State Patrol helped with the search. 

Officers seized an endangered Massasauga Rattlesnake from the house. A press release says they also seized other illegal contraband that has been turned over to the Iowa Department of Public Safety's Division of Narcotics Enforcement for further investigation and potential charges. 

Brian Anderson, 50, turned himself in to the Butler County Sheriff's Office. He has been charged with one count of illegal possession of a protected non-game. He's also been charged with one count of illegal possession of an endangered species. Both of these charges are considered simple misdemeanors. 

Other potential charges are possible. 

