IHOP flipping name to IHOB

After 60 years, IHOP is literally flipping its name.

The International House of Pancakes announced on Twitter today that it will soon flip the "P" in its name to a "B".

But, just what does the "B" in IHOb stand for?

The company's tweet indicates it will reveal the answer on Monday, June 11th.

IHOP's Twitter account is all abuzz with guesses about what the "B" may be.

The most popular guess so far is "breakfast".

But, the company tweeted back to that guess, saying, "nice try, keep guessing."

Earlier this year, IHOP's parent company announced it was adjusting its store lineup, closing 30 to 40 existing IHOP restaurants while opening 55 to 75 new ones.

Last year, the chain closed 23 stores.