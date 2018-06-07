Special investigation into misused funds at University of Northern Iowa

Auditor of State, Mary Mosiman, released a report on a special investigation of the University of Iowa Study Abroad Center – Office of International Programs.

The investigation was requested after concerns were raised regarding payment transactions authorized by Dr. Yana Cornish.

$6,691.15 of improper and unsupported disbursements, and undeposited collections, were identified.

More than $5,000 included hospitality, and catering costs which did not comply with school policies and cost for a Visa for Dr. Cornish’s daughter.

Then, about $900 of undeposited collections identified include reimbursements Dr. Cornish received for costs paid for with her university procurement card. However, the university identified the undeposited reimbursements and withheld the amount from Dr. Cornish’s final salary payment.

This all happened between July 1, 2011 through June 30, 2014.

Mosiman also reported it was not possible to determine if additional improper disbursements were issued or if additional collections were not properly deposited because certain records were not readily available for all time periods.

The report includes recommendations to strengthen the University’s internal controls, such as improving segregation of duties, independent reviews of amounts deposited, and maintaining adequate documentation to properly support collections.

Click here to view the full report.