New Oprah Winfrey exhibit opening in D.C.

Today, Oprah Winfrey will talk about a new exhibit, featuring her career.

The exhibit is set to open Friday, at the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture, in Washington, D.C.

Moments from Oprah's early career as a news anchor in Baltimore will be featured. The exhibit will also show artifacts from her Chicago studio, and personal collection, including videos and photographs. 

