Family of fallen officer gives gift to Dubuque County Sheriff's Office

DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

An eastern Iowa sheriff's department gets a special gift from the family of a fallen officer.

Officer Mitch Kelchen died back in September.

Authorities say he and his wife were on the way to a game, when the driver of another car crossed the center line and hit them head-on.

Kelchen worked for the Anamosa Police Department. This week, the Dubuque County Sheriff's Department received coins from Kelchen's family.

They show Saint Michael the Archangel. That's the Patron Saint of Law Enforcement.

The Dubuque County Sheriff says they will carry the coins proudly.

