Body cam video shows 2 children rescued from hot car - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Body cam video shows 2 children rescued from hot car

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY (KWWL) -

Body camera video shows the moment police rescued two young kids from a hot car.

Police say a mall employee saw the kids inside when she arrived for work. She immediately called 911, and officers were able to quickly get the kids out moments later.

Thankfully, the kids are okay. Their mother was later arrested and has been charged with child endangerment.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.