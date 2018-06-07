New Jersey lawmakers set to vote on 6 gun control bills - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -- New Jersey lawmakers are set to vote on a half-dozen measures to tighten the state's already-strict gun laws.
   
The Democratic-led Assembly and Senate have scheduled votes for Thursday on bills that began advancing after the fatal high school shooting in Parkland, Florida, in February that left 17 people dead.
   
Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy has said he supports the measures, as part of a promise for more "sensible" gun-control.
   
One bill under consideration would require the seizure of firearms when a mental health professional determines someone poses a threat. Another bill would require background checks for private gun sales.
   
If approved, the measures will go to Murphy's desk. He's expected to sign them.
 

