TRACKING: Locally heavy rain late tonight

A stalled front across Iowa had kept a chance of storms in the forecast through the weekend. There is a chance of storms late tonight into Friday morning with another chance in the late afternoon. Locally heavy rain is the primary threat. Gusty winds and small hail are possible.

These storms will move position of the front some place across Iowa and then that will give us a better handle on the when and where of any storms for Saturday would be. We will have to take these storm chances one day at a time.

The humidity level remains high through Monday. A front pushes through Monday and lowers the humidity level for Tuesday and Wednesday.

