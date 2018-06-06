Waterloo installs cameras to protect recycling program

After several incidents of illegal dumping, the city of Waterloo has installed cameras to deter those who might abuse the recycling program.

"It's probably just that 1% of people in that city that are abusing it," said Sam Barrett with Waterloo Public Works.

There are now three cameras at the recycling site near Black Hawk Road and Ansborough Avenue.

The site moved twice in the last year due to illegal dumping that polluted a nearby creek.

"Hopefully now with the cameras we can identify those few people, so we can continue to give this great service to the people who do enjoy it and do use it," said Barrett.



But if the bin is full, you're better off waiting till next time rather than leaving your recyclables on the ground, Barrett says people can face a fine up to $500 if they're caught littering.

"I've had to leave cause they've been full and had to come back, I would prefer to do that than dump it on the ground for somebody," said resident Jim Garrett as he dropped off his recyclables. He hopes the cameras prevent what they saw less than a year ago.

"I think that's pretty disgusting when you see all the liter around here and people disrespect it," said Garrett.

If its a first offense, Barrett is willing to forgive.

"I'd much rather go that route, just to call someone and say, hey we seen you on the camera, please don't do that again can you go back and pick up what you're doing," said Barrett.

Residents can drop off at any time, but the city doesn't empty those bins on Sundays.

