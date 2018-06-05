PRIMARY DAY: What you need to know as you head to the polls today

Today, many Iowa voters will be heading to the polls to select candidates they want to run in the November elections.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

It's important to remember Iowa's new rules that require voters to have identification in order to cast their ballots.

There are six forms of identification that will be accepted at polling locations. Those are:

Iowa Driver's License

Iowa Non-Operator's ID

U.S. Passport

Military ID

Veteran's ID

Voter ID Card

If you forget to bring identification today, you can sign an oath swearing your identity before casting a ballot. This is something that will not be allowed next year.

THIS IS HELPFUL: To find your polling location, click here for the Secretary of State's website.

Finally, Iowa does allow same-day registration. If you would like to do that today, bring a photo ID and a proof of residency to your polling location. (utility bill, bank statement, etc.) Also, a registered voter who lives in the same precinct as you can say they know who you are.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Depending on their party, Iowa voters will have a packed or sparse primary election ballot.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday for an election that features plenty of Democratic candidates seeking to run against Republican incumbents. Because the GOP holds so many statewide and congressional offices, Republican voters will see fewer options as most incumbents will face challengers.

Democrats will pick from contested fields for governor, three of four congressional seats and secretary of state.

Republicans will see contested races for the 4th Congressional District and state agriculture secretary.